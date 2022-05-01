Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Up 64.8% in April

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the March 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keyence from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keyence from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of KYCCF stock traded down $13.00 on Friday, reaching $401.00. 4,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,822. Keyence has a 12-month low of $389.50 and a 12-month high of $711.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.15.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

