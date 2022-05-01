Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives $125.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,517.50.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kerry Group from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Kerry Group from £136 ($173.34) to £137 ($174.61) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($136.56) to €122.00 ($131.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €128.00 ($137.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of KRYAY opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.12. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $153.37.
Kerry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kerry Group (KRYAY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.