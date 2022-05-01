KBR (NYSE:KBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. KBR updated its FY22 guidance to $2.53-2.65 EPS.

KBR stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. KBR has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -64.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

