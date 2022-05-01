Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KZIA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

KZIA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. 30,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $12.28.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

