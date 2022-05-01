Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $777.76 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. Kava has a market cap of $777.76 million and $101.01 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00011346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00151221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000930 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00027322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00335671 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032906 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 181,936,582 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

