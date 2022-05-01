Katalyo (KTLYO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $581,316.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $628,021.73 and approximately $581,316.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00038944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.17 or 0.07235457 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050806 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

