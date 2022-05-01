KARMA Reaches Market Cap of $6.05 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. KARMA has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $69.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

