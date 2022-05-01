KARMA (KARMA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $68.00

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $6.00 million and $68.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001475 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00039964 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00148087 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.