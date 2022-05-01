Kalmar Hits Market Cap of $9.71 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. Kalmar has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $33,399.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00005477 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kalmar has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00039757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.42 or 0.07278260 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00043173 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,680 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.