Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Short Interest Down 40.2% in April

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 1,291.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. 839,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,519. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.06. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

