Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Kajima stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262. Kajima has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development and other businesses worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

