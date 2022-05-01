Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
About Kadmon (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadmon (KDMN)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.