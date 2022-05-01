JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($108.34) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,700 ($98.14) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.55) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($95.08) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($115.98) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,996.36 ($89.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($73.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($102.22).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

