JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target to €68.00

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.00 ($70.97) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BWAGF. UBS Group raised their price objective on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($59.14) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($70.97) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of BWAGF stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

