JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€26.50” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($28.49) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.10) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.86 ($25.66).

DTE stock opened at €17.57 ($18.89) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.49). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.57.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

