JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €255.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($289.25) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC set a €281.00 ($302.15) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($261.29) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €249.14 ($267.90).
Shares of ALV stock opened at €216.20 ($232.47) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($222.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €210.93 and its 200-day moving average is €210.49.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Read More
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.