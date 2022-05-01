JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €255.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($289.25) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC set a €281.00 ($302.15) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($261.29) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €249.14 ($267.90).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €216.20 ($232.47) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($222.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €210.93 and its 200-day moving average is €210.49.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

