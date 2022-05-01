JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $351.50

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.50 ($4.48) and traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.55). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.48), with a volume of 249,733 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 351.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 370.57. The company has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a PE ratio of -30.30.
JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMC)
