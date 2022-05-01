Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.87. 6,824,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

