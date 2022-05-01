Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $9.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.33.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

