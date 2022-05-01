Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JRONY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.74) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.35) to €18.10 ($19.46) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.68) to €19.20 ($20.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.46.

JRONY stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. 8,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

