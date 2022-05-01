Jennison Associates LLC Sells 70,750 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,750 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.30% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $63,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,873,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $170.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

