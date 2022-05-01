Jennison Associates LLC Sells 40,619 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,619 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Gartner worth $55,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 183.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after acquiring an additional 566,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $135,777,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner stock opened at $290.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.53 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Gartner Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.