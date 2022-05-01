Jennison Associates LLC Sells 39,213 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,213 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Brookline Bancorp worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

