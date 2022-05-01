Jennison Associates LLC Sells 28,235 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $25,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 138,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

