Jennison Associates LLC Sells 10,695 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.35% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $73,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

