Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,920 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $18,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $225.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $163.16 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 64.05% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

