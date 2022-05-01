Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 43,687 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MGM Resorts International worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.99.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM opened at $41.04 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

