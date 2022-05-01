Jennison Associates LLC Has $22.38 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227,175 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.50% of Equitrans Midstream worth $22,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 388,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,120 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 179,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.