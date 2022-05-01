Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,687 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Accolade by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Accolade by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Accolade by 27.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $372.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

