Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,783 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Open Lending worth $21,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2,148.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of LPRO opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPRO. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.