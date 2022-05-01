Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 445,623 Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 445,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,748,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Warby Parker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 40,671 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,778,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRBY opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 19,927 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.08 per share, for a total transaction of $718,966.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,326,719 shares of company stock worth $40,695,648 and sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

