Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,909 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $23,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after buying an additional 279,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,624,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,884 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $111.46 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

