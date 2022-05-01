Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,382,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,580,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Ladder Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

LADR opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $496,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 713,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,055.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

