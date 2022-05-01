Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 873,268 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 873,268 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Trinity Industries worth $62,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

NYSE TRN opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.