Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 3,145 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $60,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY opened at $606.55 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $519.32 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $688.99 and its 200 day moving average is $669.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 61,766.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.25.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

