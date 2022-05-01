Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BC8. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.29) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.13 ($84.01).

BC8 stock opened at €44.32 ($47.66) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €40.82 ($43.89) and a 12-month high of €69.56 ($74.80). The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is €46.59 and its 200 day moving average is €54.78.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

