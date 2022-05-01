Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €95.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($113.98) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.34 ($116.50).

Shares of PUM opened at €70.68 ($76.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.14. Puma has a 12-month low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($124.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €75.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

