JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,470 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $3.85 on Friday, hitting $61.66. 19,757,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,063,627. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of -162.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.