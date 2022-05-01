Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 723,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 60,469 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 550,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. 270,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,423. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45.

