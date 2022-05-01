IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the March 31st total of 718,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 397,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IZEA Worldwide by 1,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 304,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IZEA Worldwide by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 190,983 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

IZEA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 214,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,243. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 million, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.