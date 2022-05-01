IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Barclays

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IWG from GBX 360 ($4.59) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWG stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. IWG has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.