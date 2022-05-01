iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.59. 567,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,568. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.28.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

