iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $23,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,309 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after buying an additional 1,284,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after buying an additional 1,161,539 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6,213.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after buying an additional 310,660 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS ITB opened at $57.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.