iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $4.57 on Friday, hitting $147.98. The stock had a trading volume of 964,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,250. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.69 and a one year high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.59.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.