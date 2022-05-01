iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.68. The stock had a trading volume of 379,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,536. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $238.14 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.61.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.