iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,141,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,624,150. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $184.51 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

