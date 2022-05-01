iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $26,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $299.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.70. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

