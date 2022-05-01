iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Holdings Cut by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.16% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 546,431 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 887,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,751,000 after purchasing an additional 373,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 256.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 369,969 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 226,755 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 580,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 124,660 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 309,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,389. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.