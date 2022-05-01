Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70 to $3.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.125 billion to $5.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.

Shares of IRM opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $38.56 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

