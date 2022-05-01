Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70 to $3.82 EPS.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $53.73. 1,864,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,060. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $383,651.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Iron Mountain by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,095,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,350,000 after buying an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

